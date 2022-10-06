Ever since the makers of Adipurush released the first look teaser of their film, it has been on the top of the news for all the infamous reasons. The film which stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead roles is being slammed by one and all left right and centre. The teaser has been disliked by almost everyone owing to the misrepresentation of the characters shown in the film.

For those who don’t know, Prabhas is portraying the role of Raghava, Kriti as Janaki and Saif as Lankesh, based on Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Ravana respectively.

Many thought that Adipurush makers might change the VFX after facing the heat on social media but looks like that is something they haven’t yet thought about. According to the latest media reports, the Adipurush makers are unlikely to modify the VFX despite facing limitless trolling.

A source close to the makers revealed to India Today, “The makers have no plans to make any changes to the VFX of the film. They have taken feedback to the teaser, however, no changes will be made. The feedback to the 3D teaser has been positive, hence they plan to keep the same visuals.”

On the other hand, Adipurush director Om Raut has recently stated that he wants to target the current generation who is a big fan of MCU and DC films like Spider-Man, Iron Man and others.

As quoted by India Today, Om Raut said, “What does today’s generation want? The generation that is consuming Marvel, the one that’s consuming Spider-Man, Iron Man, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and what not. With the help of Adipurush, I want to get through to the current generation. The main objective of this film is to let the younger generation experience Ramayana in a way that they would understand and find entertaining. Because unless we talk to them in their language, they won’t consume the content which is not what our objective is.”

“There is no foreign studio that has taken part in the making of this film. All the studios, big and small, are all from India and have worked together to make Adipurush possible,” he further added.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on makers not paying heed to social media users’ feedback on the first look of Adipurush? Do let us know.

