Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is now inching towards its end at a rapid pace at the Indian box office. The reason we say so is the unimaginable fall it is witnessing. From a start of 89 crores*, the film has come down below the 10 crore mark on its first Wednesday, i.e. day 6. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Om Raut, the film is facing a wave of negativity from all corners. While the underwhelming VFX work was always on the radar, the audience was taken aback by some objectionable changes made by the makers in the name of ‘modernisation’ to the tale based on Ramayana. As a result, the biggie clearly failed to find the momentum.

Adipurush earned 247 crores* in the first 5 days and now, as per early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day 6 in the range of 7-8.50 crores, which is another fall after yesterday’s 10.50 crores*. The total collection now stands at 254-255.50 crores nett at the Indian box office (all languages).

Adipurush is now expected to end its opening week at a little above 260 crores and it seems that the film might shockingly end its lifetime run below the mark of 300 crores in India. This is really surprising for the Prabhas starrer, which scored 220 crores* in the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

