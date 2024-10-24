Does Venom: The Last Dance have a Post-Credits Scene?

Venom: The Last Dance marks the last installment of the hit superhero franchise. As the film arrives in cinemas, fans wonder if there will be a post-credits scene that links it to other films in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has popularized the trend of end-credit scenes. Though Venom is not part of the MCU, previous films did have sequences after the credits roll that left the audience intrigued.

Is there a Post-Credits Scene in Venom: The Last Dance?

Yes, Venom: The Last Dance has a post-credits scene. The film features two sequences, one during the mid-credits and one at the end. Without giving out any spoilers, the mid-credits scene teases where the franchise could go. On the other hand, the post-credits scene provides comic relief, which can also be seen as a probable teaser for the upcoming SSU movies.

The Venom post-credits scenes are always iconic, as the previous film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), showcased Tom Holland as Spider-Man, having a cross-over between the MCU and the SSU. Meanwhile, Tom Hardy also appeared as Eddie Brock in the end-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home in the same year.

What is Venom: The Last Dance About?

The third installment in the franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, follows Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote as dangerous people hunt them in their respective worlds. With no escape in sight, they must decide to save themselves. The film stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Rex Strickland, and Juno Temple as Dr. Teddy Payne/Agony.

The rest of the cast includes Rhys Ifans as Martin Moon, Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen, Alanna Ubach as Nova Moon, Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan, Andy Serkis as Knull, and Clark Backo as Sadie Christmas. Kelly Marcel directs the film. Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25th.

