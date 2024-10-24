Tom Hardy’s much-awaited Venom: The Last Dance, aka Venom 3, is finally out in theatres. The film will be released on Friday in the domestic market, but the early rollout has happened in some parts of the globe, and one of those centers is China. The first installment was loved by the Chinese audience, so even this time, expectations were high. And going by early signs, the biggie is heading for a good run at the China box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Kelly Marcel, the Venom threequel, the franchise’s swansong, arrived in Chinese theatres on Wednesday (October 23). The ground-level buzz is good, and in the country, it opened on 136K screens. For the unversed, the first installment had registered a start of $34.9 million on opening day. Since things have changed after the pandemic, no one expected the threequel to score that big, but still, considering the success of the first film, hopes are pinned on it.

As per the update coming in, Venom 3 has registered a superb start at the China box office. Released yesterday, the film has amassed $9.4 million on day 1. It’s a solid start and higher than several post-pandemic biggies. For the unversed, Deadpool & Wolverine earned $8.6 million on opening day. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did a business of $7.4 million in China on day 1.

Among 2024 releases, Venom 3’s $9.4 million opening is the second-biggest opening for a Hollywood movie. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is at the top with $13.4 million.

It is to be noted that word-of-mouth for the Tom Hardy starrer has been positive so far, which puts the film in a good position. During the five-day extended opening weekend (Wednesday to Sunday), the biggie is expected to earn $45-50 million. Let’s see how it proceeds.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

