Ever since the fourth film in the blockbuster John Wick franchise, fans have been excited for news of the next film and whether Keanu Reeves will be back as the iconic assassin. There were several rumors and reports about the next movie in the fan-favorite franchise, but now there is a confirmation.

Apart from the above, there is also yet another exciting project in the John Wick franchise in the works to expand the already successful franchise and make it reach even higher heights. Here’s everything we know about the fifth film, whether Keanu will be back and what the new project is about.

John Wick Chapter 5: Will Keanu Reeves Reprise His Role In Next Film?

During their 2025 CinemaCon, Lionsgate officially revealed that the next film in the franchise is titled John Wick: Chapter 5, and Keanu will be back to reprise his role of the legendary hitman. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, and Keanu himself are developing the sequel as the producers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMC Theatres (@amctheatres)

At the event in Los Angeles, Adam Fogelson, the Chair of Lionsgate, stated, “Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

Basil and Erica said in a statement, “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step. It’s exciting to take the first step on that road.” As for the other exciting project, it was also announced at the CinemaCon with a lot of applause and joy from fans of the franchise.

John Wick Franchise: What New Project Is In The Works?

Lionsgate revealed that an animated John Wick prequel film is in the works, and the cherry on the top? Keanu will be voicing the iconic character in the project. It will be directed by Shannon Tindle and take place before the 2014 film. As per the official synopsis, John Wick “completes the impossible task, the killing of all of his rivals in one night, to free himself.”

He has an “obligation to the High Table” and wants to earn “the right to be with the love of his life, Helen.” Chad Stahelski stated that he has “always been fascinated with anime” and has “been a huge influence” on him. He added, “I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium,” he said, referring to the reach, popularity, and impact of anime on a franchise.

“Anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before,” he concluded about the exciting new project which is in the works just like the fifth John Wick film currently is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World of John Wick (@johnwickmovie)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Did Harrison Ford Almost Miss Out On Playing Han Solo? The Truth Behind His Star Wars Casting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News