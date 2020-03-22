Rashami Desai sent shock waves among her fans when she confessed to facing depression. While the actress had always put up a brave front during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, she had confessed to being in a phase where she never felt confident about herself.

While her life was put up on national TV with regards to her relationship with Arhaan Khan and her family feuds and a lot of many things, Rashami always handled herself with utmost grace. But now, Rashami has opened up on what it feels like to be in depression.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashami said, “You start feeling low, your self-esteem is hit, your self-confidence is almost zero. You become moody and sad and your choices change. Many people face this but they do not talk about it. Maine apne aap ko baandh liya tha (I limited myself during that period). The beautiful part is that my work always supported me. Because I worked, it helped me a lot. And 3-4 years later, I also took counselling and realised that if I could create something, I could also undo something.”

The actress was however quick to rebuke any possibility of facing depression because of her break up with Arhaan Khan or her not so healthy relationships with her family. “No, it was not during the time for sure. I would not like to disclose that (the time she faced depression). Also, to blame someone, is not correct; you must understand your own worth. You can’t blame other people. You expect a lot from the people and you can’t take it when they are not fulfilled. Maybe you were immature to understand, or you did not have the courage to say the right things or make the right choices. It is common and happens with lot of people. I would not like to mention anything extra, more than this. In the past five years, I have been very strong.”

Rashami has been hitting headlines lately after she confirmed being a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 alongside Nia Sharma.

