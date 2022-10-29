Veteran Bollywood actress and Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya Bachchan is known for speaking her mind. Due to her blunt words, the actress has found herself surrounded by controversies several times. Recently, she got candid talking to her granddaughter and we just loved the way she was all frank about her opinion. Keep reading to know more.

Recently, the veteran actress graced granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya. There she spoke about many things but the most important topic remained relationships. She expressed how it was difficult during their times as they didn’t have a chance to experiment in terms of finding a compatible partner. Below is all you need to know.

Giving advice to the younger generation, Jaya Bachchan said, “I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion, the romance today…I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying’. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem.”

Jaya Bachchan also shared how physical attraction is a must in relationships. She quoted, “People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. In our times we couldn’t experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn’t they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn’t a physical relationship it’s not going to last very long. You can’t be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It’s very very important.”

What do you think about Jaya Bachchan’s views? Share with us through comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

