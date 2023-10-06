Actress Sunny Leone will be seen in the recreated version of ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’ which is originally picturized on Madhuri Dixit Nene in the 1995 blockbuster movie ‘Yaarana’.

A source had earlier revealed that Sunny was practicing hard to recreate a renowned dance number that the iconic Madhuri had once performed. The teaser of the track ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0′ was unveiled on Thursday and the song will be released on October 8.

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0, featuring Sunny Leone, has been sung by Neeti Mohan. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly recreated this dance number, which combines the sensuous charm of Madhuri Dixit with the timeless music of Anu Malik and originally choreographed by the renowned choreographer Saroj Khan.

Sharing the promo of the song, Sunny Leone captioned the video, “So proud to share this with the world!! It was such an honour to remake @madhuridixitnene ‘s song in such a big way 😍”

Sunny Leone’s choice to perform on this legendary number not only pays homage to Madhuri but also promises to be a visual treat for fans.

The track was originally sung Kavita Krishnamurthy and the music was given by Anu Malik.

