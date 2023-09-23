Kylie Minogue admits it’s taken “a lot” for her to keep going with her pop career.

The 55-year-old singer is amidst her latest comeback with her dance-pop record ‘Tension’ having just dropped on Friday (22.09.23).

The lead single, ‘Padam Padam’, proved a huge hit after going viral online, opening up the star to a whole new generation of fans.

But Kylie Minogue has confessed that it has taken a lot of strength to keep coming back.

Kylie Minogue told OK! Magazine: “I feel like a lot of good things are coming together at the same time. Every artist that’s ever existed was also riddled with insecurity and self-doubt and all of that stuff. But I feel like now it’s OK.”

She added: “I don’t know that everyone knows the extent of what it’s taken for me to keep doing this. The respect is there. It’s taken it’s good old time. I feel a lot more peaceful than I did a while ago.”

Meanwhile, Kylie has admitted she would have “regretted” leaving her Las Vegas residency much later.

The pop superstar – who since beginning her career in the 1980s has released 15 studio albums and sold 80 million records worldwide – will follow in the footsteps of fellow music legends like Sir Elton John, Adele, and Britney Spears when she takes to the stage in Sin City this November and feels that the three-month residency has come at the “perfect time” in her career.

She told HELLO! Magazine: “It’s going to be an amazing time! It’s glamour…a little bit of Vegas, but magic. I always thought it would happen at some point. I think if I had done this earlier in my career, it might have been a bit too early. If I’d done it much later, I’d regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life – in my career – it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I’ve got the catalogue, I’ve got the history but I’ve got the drive and the ambition to go so much further!”

The ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker went on to explain that she will always be “grateful” for ‘Padam Padam’, ahead of her residency at The Venetian Resort.

She said: “It’s been an incredible journey! I will forever be grateful for what ‘Padam’ has given me and what it has given my audience. It’s such a joy that my audience and then some have taken it as their own, all the TikToks and the Reels…it’s gone beyond anything I could have imagined!”

