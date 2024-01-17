Koffee With Karan is wrapping up Season 8 with a jury special episode. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, will be seen in a special sequence, while the actual panel includes Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Danish Sait. Karan Johar has released a promo, and below are all the exciting details you need!

Season 8 of KWK has been quite subtle compared to the controversies stirred in the past seasons. Even actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal refrained from saying anything that could stir the pot. Karan Johar also changed the format with the debut episode as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got candid about their relationship. And well, there are mixed reactions.

Take a look at the highlights of the new Koffee With Karan promo:

Orry is a liver and a cheater!

Orhan Awatramani sparked a meme fest with his viral statement, “I’m a liver,” on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. Well, gear up for another fun saga, as he’s now called himself a “cheater.”

Karan Johar asked Orry his relationship status on Koffee With Karan 8. To this, the internet sensation responded, “I have five,” hinting at dating five people at a single time.

KJo was seen quite surprised as he interrupted, “You’re dating five people?” Orry responded, “I’m cheating, so I’m a cheater. Orry is a cheater, yeah!”

Tanmay Bhat brutally roasts “Filter Koffee With Karan”

Sumukhi Suresh made her debut on Koffee With Karan 8. Talking about this season, she said, “This is my first time at KWK, and why is it that this season has to be so wholesome and family-friendly?

To this, Tanmay Bhat adds, “I mean, if you want to add these many filters, call the show Filter Koffee With Karan in the next season.” His statement left the other jury members in splits while Karan Johar responded, “Ouch, that hurts!”

Danish Sait & Kusha Kapila take a dig at the nepotism debate against Karan Johar

KJo is known to launch star kids in Bollywood. The saga began with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year. It continued with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in SOTY 2. He is also launching Shanaya Kapoor with Bedhadak.

However, the other set of star kids was launched this year by Zoya Akhtar. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, among others, made their debut with The Archies.

Danish Sait took a dig at Karan Johar, and Kushi Kapila added, “How does that feel? Does that cut deep?”

Take a look at KJo’s response in Koffee With Karan 8’s latest promo below:

Koffee With Karan 8 premieres a new episode every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

