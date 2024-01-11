Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 8’s new episode has redeemed its glory with the most honest and endearing episode. Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the Koffee couch, and it was a nostalgic trip all of us would love to have. In fact, this was an episode that left us wanting for more.

While the two gorgeous ladies shared the couch, they shared memories of working together and working in general. It was so heartfelt seeing two superstars not having a dash of pride or an iota of stardom, looking at acting as a mere profession. They definitely set goals for actors of today’s generation.

While this was a fun episode, the major fun came from a lot of anecdotes and revelations from the 70s. Some of them were hilarious; others were just recalling the past with such precision and details that it would keep you hooked.

Now, we definitely do not want to spoil this episode for you, but we would definitely highlight the best stories that were shared by Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman on Koffee with Karan’s couch.

The ‘Look That Way’ Pressure

Talking about the 70s and why Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor were not friends those days, Neetu ji honestly admitted how different their worlds were. From what Zeenat Aman was eating to what she wore, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress highlighted the differences in their worlds. Most importantly, they both admitted that they were working 2 – 3 shifts and it was just work they were concerned about.

Neetu Kapoor’s Best Year Of Life – Last Year With Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor even confessed how Rishi Kapoor’s last year was the best year of her life, which she spent in New York amidst his medical emergencies and treatments. But since she wants to remember the good parts, she revealed that their entire family came together and they spent so much time with each other. On the days when Rishi Ji was okay, they would party, have lunches, shop, and make more memories.

How The Iconic Rupa Happened

Zeenat Aman shared a legendary story about how she turned the Rupa of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She was working with Raj Kapoor on a film while he was writing Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She was as enchanted by Rupa as he was, and one day, she landed on set wearing how Rupa would have dressed. Raj Kapoor was so impressed by Zeenat’s passion for the role that he signed her.

Hema Malini Steals The Show

Neetu Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and Karan Johar talking about Hema Malini was the best part of the show. While Neetu ji imitated her brilliantly, Karan Johar revealed how she reacted when he asked her to be a part of the show once with Jaya.

Neetu Kapoor’s Hilarious Take On Jaya Bachchan

While Karan Johar pointed out how Neetu Kapoor has so much fun with the paparazzi talking to them, totally opposite of Jaya Bachchan, she cracked a goofy theory about Jaya Bachchan acting the way she acts with paparazzi on purpose. “Unki kuch milibhagat hai, she has fun with it, and they have fun with it,” she revealed!

Well, this was indeed a fun episode, and you should definitely catch it on Hotstar because we just touched the tip of the iceberg, and there was a whole set of anecdotes you need to catch up on!

