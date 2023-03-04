Recalling how her performance shocked superstar Rajesh Khanna in the 1969 film ‘Do Raaste’ also starring Mumtaz, veteran actress Bindu shared how college girls and boys used to gather around him in huge numbers, even not letting him enter the film set.

She said: “I did a film with Rajesh Khanna called ‘Do Raaste,’ and he was already a star because he had already signed two-three films before that. It was my first experience shooting with him, he was to play my brother-in-law.

“My first scene with him was where I was playing the role of a very arrogant girl and Prem Chopra was portraying my husband. In the sequence, I had to shout at him while he was lying on the sofa, and he was shocked by my performance because he considered me a newcomer,” Bindu said.

Bindu, who is most remembered for her role of Shabnam in ‘Kati Patang’ has acted in a number of films including ‘Anpadh’, ‘Ittefaq’,’Chhupa Rustam’, ‘Prem Nagar’, ‘Phandebaaz’, ‘Tyaag’, ‘Nafrat’, ‘Gehri Chaal’, and ‘Dastaan’.

The 81-year-old actress and dancer had worked in about 13 films with the late Rajesh Khanna.

Bindu said that after working with him in ‘Do Raaste’, they came together to work in several movies and remembered shooting a song with him.

“Post this film, we worked on several films together and became good friends. We once had to go to Mohan studio for a song called ‘Jeevan Sathi,’ and when we got there, we saw there was a huge crowd of college girls and boys screaming and yelling for Rajesh Khanna… we did not have a place to even enter the set, that was how huge his stardom was,” she added.

Bindu along with veteran actress Aruna Irani is appearing on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ as a celebrity guest.

Aruna, who has acted in over 500 films including Hindi as well as regional languages has also worked with superstars like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

While sharing her experience of working with them, she said: “Rajesh Khanna was one of the first superstars, and the girls used to be crazy about him, run behind his cars, and give him flying kisses. Post that, there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was a huge superstar and today also, there is the same craze among the people for him.”

