Hrithik Roshan is currently flying high with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, where he plays an Indian Air Force Officer, on a mission amidst the Pulwama terror attack. This brought us back to a time when he played a terrorist on-screen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Mission Kashmir.

Hrithik was signed for the film, even before his debut, for two reasons. A. VVC saw his rushes and found his acting pieces suited for his film. B. Hrithik came cheap since his market rate was yet to be established!

You won’t believe it, but Vidhu Vinod Chopra signed Hrithik Roshan for the film against 11 lakh! This was 4 lakh less than the actress Preity Zinta, who was paid 15 lakh for the film. However, things changed once Kaho Na Pyar Hai was released! Hrithik was the nation’s new heartthrob, and as he gave a blockbuster film with his debut, his price shot up exponentially.

The boy, who came very cheap for Vidhu Vinod Chopra, hiked his fee by almost a whopping 1718.18% and was charging almost 2 crore per film. In fact, looking at the impact of Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was very swift to change the entire climax of Mission Kashmir, bringing the focus to Hrithik’s character. After all, his gamble on the boy has paid off. He wrote a heroic climax for HR.

The writer of the film, in his book, wrote, “Vinod dressed Hrithik in tank tops. I want something that shows the most skin. They thought there was skin in Kaho Naa Pyar Hai; we’ll have much more, he said.” The writer further wrote, “If Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, Hrithik’s debut film, flopped when it released, so, in all probability, will Mission Kashmir.”

But Hrithik Roshan’s fate had other things planned. Describing his debut, the writer wrote, “A phenomenon has been observed in theatres where Hrithik‘s first film, a love story, has been showing: young women faint when he comes into the frame. They have been fainting all over India and abroad, too…Near riots are breaking out over Hrithik.”

So, that was the story about the first star of the 21st Century. He came, he saw, and he conquered.

