Roohi has done what was expected from it. After taking a reasonable opening and showing a good trend in the weekend, the film passed the Monday test too. And now as per the latest box office samples, the film has shown steady trends even on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer did a business of 1.35 crores on Monday compared to 3.06 crores Thursday (Holiday) and 2.25 crores (Friday). The drop was around 55% compared to Thursday and now it has continued ahead with another normal drop.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the film has remained rock steady on Tuesday with a 15% approx drop compared to Monday. This means it should have another day above the 1 crore mark. As per early estimates, the film could end up having a Day 6 of 1.15 crores approx which takes the total estimated business above the 15 crores mark.

Going by the trend so far, Roohi should touch the 20 crores mark by the end of the second weekend and then aim for 25 crores or more lifetime business and that will be an achievement of its kind in the pandemic.

Big films will start releasing in the cinemas from April 30. Sooryavanshi is going to be the first one in the league and then we will see Radhe, BellBottom, ’83 and many others. These films will be expected to change the box office game in India and bring big numbers in.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a follow up to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The Super-Duper Hit film had Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao in lead.

Earlier, Dinesh Vijan said that he agrees that with the advent of digital and satellite rights, the risk factor for a producer incurring losses has reduced.

“Digital is a significant contributor but the difference for me is that the audience chooses to go to a theatre and watch a film, so it is a more challenging or daunting task to do — because you need to engage your viewer to come and watch and like film,”

He firmly believes that a “true perception” of a film comes with its theatrical release. “It’s a very reactive medium but, yes, with the advent of new avenues, digital and satellite takeaway comprise a considerable amount of your risk even if you go theatrical. But if it runs in theatres there are so many years of legacy that stays,” he said.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Is Now Officially Sajid Wajid, Adapts His Late Brother’s Name As His Surname

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube