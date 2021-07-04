Rubina Dilaik is one popular actress of our Indian Television. She anyway enjoyed a huge fan following but after her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house, the diva became the talk of the town. From her Bold attitude to her leadership skills, fans loved everything about Ruby, but the one thing which grabbed a lot of attention was her dressing sense. She made headlines for her fashion statement most of the time, and yet again, she is breaking the internet for her recent bikini picture.

Rubina has taken the internet by storm with her recent bikini picture, and all we can do is take a deep sigh and just look at those perfect curves. Warning alert: scroll down at your own risk coz the picture will surely raise the temperatures and make you sweat more in this already scorching heat.

We wouldn’t deny that most of us are secretly wishing to get that bikini body without having to work hard or give on your favourite junk food. But only if things were that simple, we all would have had that 10/10 figure like Rubina Dilaik. First, have a look at the image.

The song that instantly comes to our mind by looking at her picture is ‘Paani Me Aag Lagayi.’ Hahaha! Indeed, Rubina Dilaik in her blue bikini can set the pool on fire.

Ruby has paired golden accessories with her bikini, which are matching with the golden metal details on her bikini.

Rubina Dilaik has captioned the image, “Longing for a vacation, a beach 🏖 and 👙 n some 📸 by @ashukla09.” Well, it is clear from the caption that wifey is missing her hubby dearest and longing for some quality time.

Bikini body or not, we do not mind taking a beach vacay now! But what do you think about Ruby’s hot bikini abvatar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

