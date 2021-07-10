Sharon Stone starrer Basic Instinct was a huge box office hit back in the 1990s and the film gave tons of moments to remember. But a few months back, the actress shared an unknown story behind her famous cross-legged scene. It took everyone by shock when she claimed that she was tricked into removing her underwear. Now, the director Paul Verhoeven has opened up about the same.

Thanks to Basic Instinct (1992), Sharon saw her emergence as a s*x symbol across the globe. While the entire film is cult for fans, the cross-legged scene always managed to grab more heat. Back in March, an excerpt of her memoir was obtained by Vanity Fair. As per the memoir, she was assured that her private part won’t be seen in the film after removing her underwear. It came as a shock to her when she saw her vag*na in the final copy of the film.

After watching the final cut of Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone had slapped Paul Verhoeven. Eventually, she agreed to keep the shot as it was necessary for the character.

Now, after the months of silence, Paul has opened up on the statement made by Sharon Stone. He said, “But, her version is impossible. She knew exactly what we were doing. I told her it was based on a story of a woman that I knew when I was a student who crossed her legs without panties regularly at parties. When my friend told her we could see her v*gina, she said, ‘Of course, that’s why I do it.’ Then Sharon and I decided to do a similar sequence,” as per the report in Variety.

He further added that as of now, his relation with Sharon Stone is really good.

