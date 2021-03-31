Sharon Stone recently turned author with her memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice.” In the book, the actress spoke about her career, family, fortune and global fame. She also opened up about working on the 1994 film “The Quick and the Dead.”

The Hollywood icon, who not only starred in the film but also co-produced it. She revealed that she shelled out Leonardo DiCaprio‘s salary for his role in the film. Scroll down to know more about it.

In the film, Sharon Stone played the role of Ellen, a gunfighter, who relocates to a rural town in the Old West and befriends DiCaprio’s character called Kid. Recalling about working on the film, she said that she and her fellow producers auditioned several young actors for the role.

As per Insider, the 63-year-old actress wrote in her book, “This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition, in my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene.” However, Sony-owned TriStar Pictures wasn’t keen on hiring the actor at that time.

Sharon Stone even recalled the studio telling her, “‘Why an unknown, Sharon, why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?’The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.”

The Basic Instinct actress also had to fight with the studio to hire director Sam Raimi to helm the project. Raimi at that time had helmed low-budget horror movies like “The Evil Dead I” and “Army of Darkness”. This led to the studio to believe the filmmaker was a “D-movie director.”

Sharon Stone in her book revealed that the director was then hired after the actress told the studio he “would work nearly for free as an enticement.”

