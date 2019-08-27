Mission Mangal Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy & 9 Others Movies In The List!

Akshay Kumar and team are on a roll at the box office as Mission Mangal has exceeded the expectations by showing extraordinary jump during the second weekend. Also, the movie is enjoying a good response in international circuits. Owing to such trend in collections, the movie has surpassed biggies like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and others in the list of Bollywood’s top worldwide earners.

Till the second Sunday i.e. day 11, Mission Mangal earned 164.61 crores nett and 194.23 crores gross. Also, the updated collections from overseas too have come out, with movie making approx 42 crores gross. Overall, Mission Mangal has accumulated a worldwide total of 236.23 crores gross.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal has surpassed 11 movies including Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores), Kaabil (209.50 crores), Hichki (210.81 crores), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (217 crores), Rustom (218.80 crores), Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores), Tubelight (223.24 crores), Total Dhamaal (223.36 crores), Airlift (231.60 crores) and Gully Boy (235.37 crores) , since last updated collections.

Mission Mangal turned ‘Mission Makhan’ in the latest tribute paid by dairy company Amul India. One of the film’s actresses Taapsee Pannu found the buttery twist “cool”.

The brand is known for coming out with quirky tributes to anything that is popular, so an ad featuring Mission Mangal, which has recorded “fantastic numbers” at the box-office.

