Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Experience Of Turning Into A Woman In This Man’s World!

Ayushman Khurrana has become synonymous with quirky scripts and that is exactly what explains the actor dressing up as a woman in his next release, Dream Girl!

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl features Ayushmann Khurana romancing Nushrat Barucha. Speaking about the concept of the film, the Vicky Donor actor is quoted by DNA saying, “Dream Girl, in its own way, is about gender fluidity in society. We have always spoken about a woman in a man’s world and this film reverses that equation on its head and puts a man in a woman’s world as a social experiment. My character is absolutely okay doing what is traditionally looked at as a girl’s job and doesn’t feel awkward about doing it.”

Khurrana also feels it is high time that the society start to root for gender equality. Expressing his views on the same he says, “Even a girl in today’s world should feel absolutely okay to chase her dreams and take up a job of her choice without thinking of societal stereotypes or consequences. That’s the kind of society I would like to live in, celebrate and champion. The power to create equality is with us and we need to ensure that gender doesn’t come at play at any cost. Women are equal to men and that’s what we should always strive to achieve in everyday life to see an effective change.”

Speaking about his image of being an actor who brings out the most unconventional characters out of his films, the National Award winning actor concluded saying, “I’m loving this expectation. It’s great to know that they expect me to do good cinema. It’s good pressure to have and always motivates me to discover and endorse some of the best scripts that are being written in our industry. I’m truly fortunate that audiences are placing their trust in me to be the torchbearer of good cinema in India.”

