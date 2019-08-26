Dream Girl: When Nushrat Bharucha Took Inspiration From Madhuri Dixit For Song ‘Dagala Lagli Kala’

Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen on big screens in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will be seen tomorrow on small screens sporting Maharashtrian look and grooving to the recreation of superhit Marathi dance track, Dagala Lagli Kala.

Must add that the actress in the pictures does look all gorgeous in Marathi attire. In an interview, the actress stated that when she was told about the song by the makers and the attire that she will be donning in the dance track, the very first image that came to her mid was none other than, Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit from her 1990 release Sailaab.

Following which the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress discussed with her stylist and zeroed in on a look which is inspired from Tezaab actress.

Talking about the song, apart from Nushrat, the recreation of the evergreen hit also features Nushrat’s Dream Girl co-star Ayushmann Khurrana along with Riteish Deshmukh, and it will hit small screens tomorrow.

Talking about Dream Girl, so far the trailer and songs Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone have been well received by the audience.

Apart from Ayushmaan and Nushrat, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz along with others in major roles.

The Ayushmann starrer has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and it is been Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Dream Girl is slated for release on 13th September.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!