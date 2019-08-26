Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Talks About Mahikaa & Myra’s Equation With Their Son Arik

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades blessed with a baby boy recently and named him Arik. The duo surprised everyone back in April post they made their relationship official.

Arjun is already blessed with two daughters, Mahikaa & Myra and speaking about the love for their newborn brother, Gabriella revealed in an interview. She said that they are fond of their baby brother.

Gabriella said, “They love him. I see the relationship they have with Arjun, and it’s one of respect but they are friends too. I wish to have the same one with Arik when he grows up.”

She further also spoke about the meaning of their son Arik’s name. His name means ruler of rulers and added, “That doesn’t mean we think our baby is the ruler of rulers. But Arjun being such a nationalist, said ‘I want my baby to have a Hindu name’, and I wanted something that was easy for my family to pronounce, so we settled on Arik. But now, people are asking me ‘is it Eric?’”

Announcing the name of their son, Arjun had earlier posted, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

