Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi’s Sun-Kissed Pictures From Maldives Are Too Hard To Miss!

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi are having the best time of their lives in Maldives. Neha is celebrating her birthday week with her daughter Mehr and husband. The actress will turn 39 on August 27th.

Neha shared a few pictures from her exotic holiday on her Instagram account and they are literally giving us vacay goals!

Sharing on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean… #maldives.”

In the above pictures, it can be seen how Neha and Angad are having a gala time in Maldives, chilling in a pool. In other pictures, we can see Neha posing like a diva in yellow. These pictures look so gorgeous but we definitely miss Mehr in it.

Angad, who whisked away his family, will be hosting a birthday dinner for Neha that will comprise of her favourite dishes and a special gift from him. The couple had a fairytale love story and their happiness quadrupled with the birth of their daughter Mehr.

Speaking about it Angad said, “I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. Its Neha’s birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr. The past few months have been very hectic so I’m glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front these past two years, it’s been a golden period for me. Professionally too, Work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family.”

