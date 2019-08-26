Kartik Aaryan Gets Sarcastic As He Posts A “M For Mature” Video Of Him Drinking Mango Shake In Baby Bottle

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest young stars currently and he is surely enjoying his time by having fun around. Recently, the much-loved star took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video of himself drinking mango shake in a baby bottle.

However, there’s more to the video than Kartik drinking mango shake and it’s the background song “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and his sarcastic caption which read as, “M for Mangoshake 🍼 M for Maturity 🥭 👶🏻”

Netizens absolutely loved the video and it got millions of views and thousands of comments in no time. Even Bhumi Pednekar who is the co-star of Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh commented, “Waah Kya Maturity Hain”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting lineup ahead. Apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh, he will be seen in films like Aaj Kal, Dostana 2 & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is the sequel of Hit 2007 horror comedy with the same name starring Akshay Kumar in lead was announced lately. Kartik took to his social media accounts, where he shared his look from the upcoming haunting comedy.

In the poster, the actor is donning similar “baba” outfit which Akshay had donned in the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007. The second installment will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Kartik captioned the image: “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram.”

