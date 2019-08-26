Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s Next Yet To Be Titled To Go On Floors On This Date?

South beauty Sai Pallavi, who was last seen on the big screen in Suriya starrer Tamil film NGK, will soon be kick-starting off her next project. The yet to be titled film which will have the Premam actress opposite Naga Chaitanya in lead will be helmed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Earlier the film was supposed to go on floors this month. But following some unknown reasons the makers have pushed the date a bit further.

According to a report from Tollywood.Net, the film will now go on floors on 5th September.

The film, a love story, will be set on the backdrop of Telangana and the lead actors will be seen conversing in Telangana accent.

It will be for the second time where Sai will be joining hands Sekhar for a project. The duo has earlier worked together in Sai’s debut, Fidaa.

From film front, apart from the untitled film, the Fidaa actress also has yet another Telugu project in her kitty in the form of, Virata Parvam 1992. The film which is helmed by Venu Udugula also stars Rana Daggubati in a major role.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the Dochay actor has Telugu venture, Venky Mama, with Venkatesh, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in lead characters. The film is being helmed by K.S Ravindra.

