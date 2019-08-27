Ananya Panday Shuts The Nepotism Trolls: “People Wouldn’t Put Money On Someone Whom They Don’t Believe In”

Ananya Panday has become a household name after her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. While many called the actresses debut a result of the ever so rampant nepotism and KJo being the flag bearer of the trend, Panday shut all nay-sayers with her strong performance in the film alongside Tiger Shroff and another debutant, Tara Sutaria.

And now in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, “Now, people recognise me more and it feels like you have now earned a name. But I try to behave as normal as I can, like the normal teenager which I am. I hang out with my friends and my family. I try to do as many normal things as I can.”

Speaking about being able to get a relatively easy entry in the films, the actress said, “I have always wanted to do this and when you are born in an actor’s family, you get to meet people at a very early age. Getting into a room with Karan (Johar) was easier, but what you do inside the room solely depends on you. I don’t think people would put money on someone whom they don’t believe in.”

On the professional front, Ananya is currently shooting for Pati Pati Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar!

