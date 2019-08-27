Happy Birthday Misha Kapoor: AbRam, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & Other Star Kids Attend The Bash – SEE Pics

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor turned 3 on August 27th. Shahid & Mira hosted a grand bash for their munchkin’s birthday in Mumbai yesterday.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam to Karan Johar’s kids Yash & Roohi; Misha’s little friends arrived to celebrate her birthday.

AbRam was the first one to arrive at the party with presents. He also posed for the paparazzi. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu along with parents Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan arrived at the party and they were too seen with taking gifts for Misha. The star kids parade was followed by Yash & Roohi, Rani Mukerji too was present but without her daughter Adira, Esha Gupta’s daughter Radhya. Shahid & Mira along with little cuties Misha & Zain posed for the shutterbugs. They made for an adorable family. Check out the pictures here:

Misha was looking a cutie patootie in a printed frock and Zain too looked the cutest in the camouflaged dress. Even Shahid and Mira too were looking stylish and classy.

Earlier, on Misha’s birthday, Mira took to her Instagram account and shared a heart-warming post. She wrote, “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha 🌸 I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!”

