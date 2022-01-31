Five former Bigg Boss winners — Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia — danced their way into the sets of the Season 15 grand finale of the popular reality show on Sunday night, but the big news was Salman Khan wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy married life.

Advertisement

Shweta performed to the song Nadiyon Paar, and Gautam, Urvashi and Rubina joined her on stage as further additions to the songs were played out for the audience.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant challenged the ex-winners for a dance face-off. Rakhi and Rubina grooved to Katrina Kaif’s iconic song Chikni Chameli.

At the end of the dance face-off, Salman Khan wished Katrina on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.

The former winners went inside the Bigg Boss house with the 10 lakh cheque that was offered to one of the five finalists who opts out of the contest, leaving four in the fray. It was Nishant Bhat who claimed it and left the race.

Must Read: Freddy Birdy Hits Back At Deepika Padukone Over Calling Him A ‘Moron’: “It’s The Only Non-Fake Thing You’re Uttered In Your Entire Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube