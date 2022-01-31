Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured tumultuous relationship was the talk of the b-town during the early days. Their rumoured relationship came to an end during the year 2009. This split evidently didn’t settle well with Salman, as he once went on to take a dig at Katrina during his guest appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

Salman and Katrina fell reportedly in love with each other at the sets of 2005 release Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The reports of their fling were doing rounds all over the media. However, neither bhaijaan nor kat acknowledged anything about their relationship in public.

So, its quite known that Salman Khan can forgive but never forget. His split with love lady Katrina, left quite a bitterness between the duo. during his first-ever appearance in Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, Salman took a slight dig at Katrina Kaif by hinting that she was in a affair with her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan. In a rapid-fire segment from the show, when Karan asked the ‘Ready’ actor for advice he would give to a particular celebrity, here’s what he had to say.

When host Karan Johar asked first asked Salman Khan for the advice he would give Ranbir Kapoor, (who at the time was dating Katrina Kaif), Salman Khan said, “Have fun!”. The host then asked his advice for Katrina, the Kick actor said, “Make sure he doesn’t have fun!” and for when it came the turn for giving advice to Hrithik Roshan, Salman said, “You stay out of this.”

Well, what was the Bharat actor trying to imply by that advice for HR? what do you think?!

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is now happily married to her sweetheart, Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot on 9 December 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who is back to being good friends, are all set to return back to the big screens together with their upcoming film Tiger 3. The film will also cast Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

