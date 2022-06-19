Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He’s 54-year-old and doesn’t look a day past 25 because of his fit physique that most of us can’t achieve even at such a young age. The actor has always been vocal about his sleeping and eating habits and has influenced millions of his fans also. Earlier today, the Ram Setu actor attended a Mumbai Police’s event at Marine Drive and was seen running and cycling with the cops. He is now getting trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Akshay is one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry and is always busy working. The actor is super popular on social media with over 62 million followers on Instagram and over 44 million followers on Twitter. He’s called the superstar for a reason.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar attended a Mumbai Police’s event in Marine Drive wearing black coloured t-shirt and paired it with matching shorts and shoes. He was surrounded by security personnels and was spotted running and cycling with the cops.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the video of the actor with the cops. Take a look at it below:

How is he so fit at 52, we guess, we would never know! Haha.

Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Juban kesari khakar bhi itna fit 😂😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Subah subah Vimal k Khoj pe nikl para” A third user commented, “Bolo Juban Kesri 😂” A fourth user commented, “Vimal liya ya nai.?”

What are your thoughts on Akshay getting trolled for attending Mumbai Police’s event early in the morning? Tell us in the space below.

