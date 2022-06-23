The third look of director Vamshi Paidipally’s ‘Varisu’, featuring actors Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is now out.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the third look of the film, saying, “Thalapathy signs off in style ‘Varisu’ Third Look.”

The third look has Vijay seated on a bike and deep in thought. All three looks and title of the film were released on June 21 and 22 to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay.

While the first look and the title of the film were released on Tuesday evening to kickstart the actor’s birthday celebrations, the second and the third looks were released on Wednesday morning and evening, respectively.

The film, which is Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film, is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi.

Expectations from this film, which has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen, are huge.

