A day after singer Chinmayi Sripada shared pictures of her newborn twin babies with husband Rahul Ravindran, her Instagram account has been suspended.

Chinmayi Sripada, who, however, saw this coming after her DM’s were blocked, had a backup account created through which she has started posting her content for quite a while now.

These social media businesses apparently, operate differently and take surprising actions in the name of policies. If we are to believe vocalist Chinmayi Sripada, who is best known for providing a voice for noted actresses, especially Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Instagram has taken extreme measures in her current situation.

Taking to her Twitter account, Chinmayi Sripada tweeted about the same and said that her account was removed because she reported men who whose to send her the pictures of their private parts. Chinmayi has been a voice behind many song including Bollywood songs like Tere Bina from Guru, Holi Re from Mangal Pandey: The Rising and many others.

“Instagram has basically removed my account for reporting men who send me (pics of) their p**nises on DMs. Its been going on for a while where I report, but my access was barred. Anyway, that’s that. Here is my backup account”, the singer wrote.

She revealed that her account was removed after she complained on Instagram about males sending her pictures of their p**ises. Additionally, Chinmayi disclosed the username of her backup Instagram account – chinmayi.sripada.

Chinmayi has been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media since she spoke out for the #MeToo movement and named some prominent figures in the Tamil film industry who exploit women and attempted to engage in sexual misconduct with girls.

