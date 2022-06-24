Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and fans just can’t wait to see them get hitched. Well, fans, it looks like it’s your lucky day. Kiara’s co-star Varun Dhawan has now spilt some tea.

Kiara and Varun will now be seen romancing each other in JugJug Jeeyo. During the recent promotional events, the chocolate boy of Bollywood revealed some exciting deets about Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s love life and their plans.

During a recent conversation with media portal IndiaToday, when Varun Dhawan, who was present for his movie JugJug Jeeyo’s promotion, was asked about who between Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra would get married first the actor said, ”I think dono hi bahut hi ache ladke hain, bahut hi committed, honest aur ache vyavahar ke ladke hain. Toh main dono ko hi kahunga but both are ready I can say that (I think both are good, committed and honest guys. So, I will say both are ready, I can say that).”

At the time Varun Dhawan was accompanied by Kiara Advani who quickly added, “Varun seems to know it all.” Along with her Neetu Kapoor, who was keen to know more about the topic also asked Varun, “Who is more ready to get married first – Arjun or Sidharth?”

While the actor tried to escape the question, he did go on to compliment Sidharth in front of the Kabir Singh actress. He said, “Mereko idhar se bhi maar pitni hain, udhar se bhi maar parni hain. (I will get beaten from this side and that side too.) I don’t know whether I should say it or not but I started my career with Sid and I feel he is a very mature person.. and I think he will be a very good husband so yeah.”

Well if what Varun says turns out to be true, we might be having another stunning Bollywood wedding coming our way. What are your thoughts about it? Do let us know in the comments.

