Vidyut Jammwal, who is best known for his action roles in the Commando film series, began his career as a model before making his Bollywood debut in 2011. At that time he once met superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Now the action star recalls the encounter. Scroll down to know more.

Vidyut is now busy promoting his next release Khuda Haafiz 2 which is releasing this Friday. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, it is the sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. Shivaleeka Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha also have important roles in the film.

At the trailer launch event for the film last month, Vidyuth Jammwal paid a surprise visit to an event being held for Adivi Sesh’s film Major at the same venue. At that, he said that even though he did not know Adivi Sesh, he came simply to congratulate him.

When he was asked if any other actor had done something similar to him, Vidyut recalled how superstar Shah Rukh Khan came to compliment him. Talking about it to Sidharth Kannan, he said, “During my modeling days, I once did a back flip on the ramp. Luckily Shah Rukh sir was in attendance. After the fashion show, we models were waiting in the lobby. And there is this fancy car that comes with silver glasses. Women models were standing in front of me, and I had my back turned toward that car.”

Vidyut Jammwal further said, “The car stopped. I knew it was Shah Rukh sir, but I didn’t have the guts to turn around, while all the girls were hooting. And then the window goes down and he says, ‘Vidyut, you were good.'”

Previously, Vidyut confessed that it takes a long time to get the debut and will he waited for 10 years for his Bollywood debut. However, it was a learning process for him. He said to Bollywood Life, ” There is nothing like a struggle, I feel that when you are ready you get work”.

