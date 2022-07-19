Brahmastra is one of the most ambitious projects of Bollywood which has already been creating crazy hype amongst the audience. Several speculations and fan theories have been doing the rounds about the film, ever since the teaser was dropped just a few weeks back and looks like not all of them are true. In a recent conversation with the media, director Ayan Mukerji shed some light on alleged Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone cameos in the film and this might be a little disappointing for the fans.

For the unversed, Brahmastra is a fantasy-drama film that is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjunna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Not much has been revealed about the plot so far but one thing is clear it will have a beautiful love story between the leading pair Isha and Shiva.

In a recent conversation with Mirchi Plus, Ayan Mukerji was asked if Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will appear in the second part of the Brahmastra trilogy. As a response, the filmmaker said that he knows absolutely nothing about this but he will take it as a suggestion and try to rope the two actors in for the next instalment.

Shedding some light on the plot of the film Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji also clarified that the three-part film is not exactly about Lord Shiva. The lead character, played by Ranbir Kapoor, has the name Shiva and since the director himself is a huge devotee of the said God, he has personally put his own inspirations in the movie and the character Shiva.

Ayan Mukerji also allegedly made it clear that there is no separate Parvati in part 1, 2, or 3, of Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt’s character Isha, as shown in the teaser, will be the only version of Parvati in the movie according to him.

