Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan have given us some amazing box office hits like Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The duo share an amazing camaraderie on and off the camera and enjoy a fandom of their own. It’s very evident and known that Kat is one of B-town’s hard-working actresses.

From fitness regime to giving out blockbusters, Katrina aces it all. She has shared screen space with many Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and many other Bollywood big names and all of them have agreed that Kat is very dedicated to her profession. Her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik did too, however, when he tried to compliment her it took a different turn overall. Read on to know what happened.

During a conversation with the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore back in 2019, when complimenting Katrina Kaif’s hard-working nature, her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan ended up calling her ‘Mazdoor’ (which means labourer). While Hrithik had no ill intentions behind the term ‘mazdoor’, he revealed that Kat took it as an insult.

Explaining his side of the story on the reason he called his co-star Katrina Kaif a mazdoor, Hrithik Roshan said, “This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor’; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across.”

The actor then claimed that Katrina happens to look hot and beautiful but deep inside she’s a mazdoor and the reason for it is due to her hardworking nature.

