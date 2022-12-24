Disha Patani often drops her sizzling pictures on her social media accounts that make our jaws fall to the ground. Still, sometimes some of their clothes become the subject of amusement for the netizens. Recently, when Disha stepped out for a bite at one of her favourite restaurants, the fashion police all over the internet also stepped up on their phones to troll the actress.

Disha, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, is now allegedly dating a model named Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The rumoured couple have been posing together, and their images are all over the photo-sharing app Instagram.

As the Malang actress stepped out in a skimpy black bodysuit paired with a low waist cargo pants, netizens were not charmed by her smile but rather were focused on her outfit. A Bollywood paparazzi shared the video clip of Disha Patani walking out of the restaurant, and as soon as the clip was out, people started trolling her.

One of the users said, “Pant utarte hi swimming suit ban jayega waah 😂😂😂😂”

Another user drawing a comparison with social media influencer Uorfi Javed said, “Aur fir log bechari urfi ko gariyate hai..😂😂😂”

A third user said, “Pool se pant pahenkr sidha yahi a gae”

A fourth user said, “Yr In Logo Ko Sardiii Nhi Lgtiiii Kyaaaaaa🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶”

A fifth user said, “Kbi to dhang k kapde peh liya kro India me paida hue ho 🙄”

And another user dragging Tiger Shroff’s reference said, “Ye ky ashleel harkat h tiger bhai dhyan do jrab😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

There were more such trolling comments made about Disha Patani; you can check out the video here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. She has a few other projects lined up as well, including ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

