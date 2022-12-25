Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the headlines throughout this year for various reasons. His film The Kashmir Files became a blockbuster earlier this year. Now the filmmaker is grabbing all the attention for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.
The ace filmmaker shared a video of him walking around the street while being surrounded by several security officials on social media. Soon the video went viral and many netizens criticised the filmmaker for the ‘wastage’ of their tax money.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the criticism on social media. When a Twitter user wrote, “Shocking to see how much of tax payers’ money is being wasted on security on a s****ag anti-national like you,” the filmmaker replied, “Taxpayers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir.” He even shared a picture of a heavily guarded street in Kashmir.
Trending
Take a look at the Tweet below:
Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir https://t.co/crBcPhJdnY pic.twitter.com/LSHXq53DAu
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 24, 2022
The filmmaker on Friday shared a video of him going on a walk around the city. He captioned a video, “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu-majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa.”
The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country.
Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 23, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri rose to fame after the success of his film The Kashmir Files. The film is among the highest-grossing Bollywood films this year. It is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the 1990s. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli star in the film.
Vivek is currently shooting for his next, The Vaccine War. The film went on the floors earlier this month. It will hit theatres in 11 languages on the occasion of Independence Day next year. It will revolve around the coronavirus vaccine in India.
Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Brings Katrina Kaif To See Vicky Kaushal Dancing With Kiara Advani On The Terrace, Trio’s Camaraderie Is Sure To Leave You In Splits
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement