Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the headlines throughout this year for various reasons. His film The Kashmir Files became a blockbuster earlier this year. Now the filmmaker is grabbing all the attention for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.

The ace filmmaker shared a video of him walking around the street while being surrounded by several security officials on social media. Soon the video went viral and many netizens criticised the filmmaker for the ‘wastage’ of their tax money.

Now Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the criticism on social media. When a Twitter user wrote, “Shocking to see how much of tax payers’ money is being wasted on security on a s****ag anti-national like you,” the filmmaker replied, “Taxpayers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir.” He even shared a picture of a heavily guarded street in Kashmir.