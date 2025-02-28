Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has turned out to be a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. Right from the opening day, the film has been surpassing expectations, and in recent development, it has finally surpassed Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat to become the highest-grossing historical film in Indian cinema. Apart from that, it has also crossed Salman Khan’s third highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed day 14 report!

Earns over 18 crores on day 14

In India, the Bollywood magnum opus witnessed its first significant drop on the second Thursday. It earned 16.04 crore gross, coming down by 45.66% from Wednesday’s 29.52 crore gross (Mahashivratri holiday). Even if we compare it with Tuesday’s 22.69 crore gross, it’s a drop of 29.30%. It’s still an impressive number but compared to film’s trending on weekdays, it’s first noticeable fall.

Overseas, Chhaava earned around 2.50 crore gross yesterday, pushing the overall global collection to 18.54 crore gross on day 14. This indicates that there’s still a lot of fuel left in the tank, and it won’t be slowing anytime soon.

Chhaava becomes the no.1 historical film!

Including day 14’s numbers, Chhaava stands at a staggering 485.52 crore gross (411.46 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, the film is already a massive success by earning 80.50 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has amassed 566.02 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two weeks.

With this, it has surpassed the global earnings of Padmaavat (560 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Indian film based on history. It’s a huge achievement for the Chhaava team and the film won’t stop here as the milestone of 700 crores looks very much achievable.

Apart from crossing Padmaavat, the magnum opus also surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crore gross). In a couple of days, it will surpass the Hindi-dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 (583.85 crore gross) and Sultan (589 crore gross).

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 411.46 crores

India gross- 485.52 crores

Overseas gross- 80.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 566.02 crores

