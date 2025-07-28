Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen are thoroughly enjoying their latest romantic action drama, Thalaivan Thalaivii, which is performing well at the box office. In three days, the film has a total net collection of 20.77 crore in India. In fact, the film is very close to entering the profit-making mark at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi To Enter Top 10 Tamil Grossers Of The Year

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s film might very soon enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. Currently, it is 74 lakh away from entering the top 10 mark. It will certainly push Kudumbasthan out of the top 10 mark on Monday.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, July 27, Thalaivan Thalaivii earned 9.7 crore at the box office, which is a jump of 86% from the opening day, which brought only 5.2 crore. In total, the romantic action comedy brought 22.75 crore to the box office on its first weekend.

Check out the day-wise earnings of the romantic action comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 5.2 crore

Day 2: 7.85 crore

Day 3: 9.7 crore

Total: 22.75 crore

Thalaivan Thalaivii Budget & Collection

The film is mounted on a budget of 25 crore at the box office and it has already recovered 91% of its reported budget. The film is now only 2.25 crore away from entering the profit making zone at the box office and earning a success tag.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 (India net collections).

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.59 crore Tourist Family: 61.59 crore Retro: 60.50 crore Madha Gaja Raja: 48.7 crore Thug Life: 48.18 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.71 crore Maaman: 39.65 crore Kudumbasthan: 23.49 crore

