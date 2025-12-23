After a disappointing box office run with Christy, Sydney Sweeney is closing the year on a far stronger note with her final release of 2025, The Housemaid. The film reached theatres on December 19, landing on the same day as James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite the heavy competition, the response has favored Sweeney, with the opening weekend delivering numbers that brought some much-needed relief.

The Housemaid Records A Powerful Opening Weekend

The Housemaid is an erotic psychological thriller adapted from Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name. Over its opening three-day weekend, the film grossed a total of $19 million, according to Box Office Mojo. This figure stands 859% higher than Christy’s worldwide earnings and 576% more than the global total of Eden. The numbers underline how sharply The Housemaid outperformed Sweeney’s previous releases in a short span of time.

The Housemaid’s Strong Opening Friday Paved The Path Ahead

The film stars Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins alongside Sweeney. It opened to $8 million on Friday from 3,015 theatres, posting a per-screen average of $2,659. On the US daily charts, the movie held the third position, placing itself just behind Avatar: Fire and Ash and the faith-based animated release David. For a mid-budget thriller, this placement reflected strong audience interest from the very start.

The momentum carried through the weekend as well. On Saturday, The Housemaid earned $5.7 million, followed by $5.2 million on Sunday and retained its third place position on the weekend chart across all three days.

Its opening weekend total surpassed several notable titles, including the billion-dollar hit Zootopia 2, which posted $14.8 million for the same frame. It also outperformed horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which earned $7.6 million, and Wicked: For Good, which managed $4.8 million.

Overseas Release Still To Come

The film has not yet been released in overseas markets. Many international territories are scheduled to release it in January, which leaves room for further growth in the coming weeks. With strong domestic momentum already in place, expectations remain positive once the international rollout begins and adds fresh box office revenue.

The Housemaid Beats Bugonia & Good Fortune

The critical reception has also played a role in strengthening the film’s position. The Housemaid has earned wide praise and has already outperformed two critically discussed but commercially unsuccessful films led by major Hollywood stars. In only its first weekend, it surpassed the domestic totals of Emma Stone’s Bugonia ($17.6 million) and Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune ($16.5 million), both of which failed to connect with audiences at the box office.

For Sydney Sweeney, this performance arrives at an important moment. After a year marked by political controversies and box office disasters, The Housemaid has provided a rare bright chapter. The film’s strong start offers a sense of recovery and ends the festive season on a far more encouraging note than many expected.

