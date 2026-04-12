Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is already an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office and shows no signs of slowing down. There’s still an urgency among the audience, which is why the film is still enjoying a fantastic response in the advance booking. The report indicates historic collections on the fourth Sunday, with over 2.5 lakh tickets sold before the first show started. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

The Bollywood magnum opus is currently in its fourth week and is still managing an impressive show count of over 10,000 nationwide. Yes, you read that right! The film is dominating the show count due to a lack of new releases, with the total at 10,500. It will remain strong till Thursday, as this Friday (April 17), Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla arrives in theatres, which will definitely impact the show count of the Dhurandhar sequel.

Dhurandhar sequel grosses over 8 crore through day 25 advance booking

As per the advance booking report of day 25, Dhurandhar 2 sold a solid 2.63 lakh tickets before the first show started. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has grossed a whopping 8.08 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fourth Sunday. In net collection, it equals 6.85 crore. Such numbers in pre-sales during the fourth weekend are truly historic, and they truly indicate the film’s craze among the audience.

Day 25 prediction: All set for a mind-blowing 4th Sunday!

Going by solid pre-sales and an expected strong audience turnout, Dhurandhar 2 is heading for a historic fourth Sunday of 15-15.5 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. In the Hindi version alone, it is expected to score a whopping 15 crore net.

Even after the fourth weekend ends, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to maintain the momentum, and collections will stay strong till Thursday. The release of Bhooth Bangla will dent its collections, but it will keep scoring significantly. So, the film is expected to keep achieving milestones in upcoming days.

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