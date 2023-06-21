The popular anime ‘Demon Slayer’ has aired its Season 3 finale, and fans were shocked as well as disappointed. The conclusion made them glad and only more excited for the upcoming Season 4 which will focus on the ‘Hashira Training Arc’ from the manga.

But, on the other hand, several people were angered due to the fact that while Japanese animation company Ufotable had promised a 70-minute finale, nearly 15 minutes of it got covered in flashbacks. The tweets from netizens show that the finale had overall mixed reception:

One netizen tweeted complimenting the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale wrote: “Such a great season final! Can’t wait for Season 4!” Another netizen wrote: “The tears will flow. Such a great way to conclude SVA. Now to wait 29 months for the next season (sic).”

One angry netizen tweeted: “What a horrible conclusion to such an epic arc. What the hell is wrong with Ufotable?”

Another tweeted: “How can you go from a perfect second season to a dogs*** one. So bad!”

Based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotogue, ‘Demon Slayer’ is one of the best-selling mangas of all time, selling more than 150 million copies. The anime which is drawn by Ufotable, began airing in 2019, and has received a highly positive reception for its animation and storyline, and is frequently cited as one of the best animes ever made.

The premise of ‘Demon Slayer’ follows Tanjiro Kamado, a coal burner whose family gets murdered by the demon king Muzan and his sister Nezuko Kamado who gets turned into a demon but manages to retain her sanity as well as does not crave human flesh. The two join the ranks of the elite and secretive demon hunting organisation known as the Demon Slayers and embark on a war to destroy Muzan and the demons.

The finale of Season 3, titled ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light’ is the conclusion ‘The Swordsmith Village Arc’ which incorporated various elements, including a focus on the back-story of the primary antagonist demon king Muzan and how he became a demon. The season marked a change in the direction that ‘Demon Slayer’ will be taking with its unexpected conclusion.

The finale saw Tanjiro and his demon sister Nezuko join forces with the Love Hashira Misturi Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito to battle against the Upper Moon demons Four and Five, Hantengu and Gyokko respectively as they invade the village of the swordsmiths who make the special swords used by the demon slayers. It also marked the first long-term appearance of Genya Shinazugawa, who took over the position with Tanjiro’s support from Inosuke and Zenitsu.

‘Demon Slayer’ is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

