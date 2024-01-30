American superhero film Madame Web is all set to premiere in February 2024. Starring Dakota Johnson in the lead, the film, helmed by SJ Clarkson, is based on a Marvel comic of the same name. The film is the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which also includes characters like Venom, and a film on Kraven is already being made.

The Fifty Shades actress was the first one to come on board to play Cassandra Webb, a woman with psychic abilities who can look into the future events of Spider-World, along with three superwomen with powerful futures.

After Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney joined the cast of this superhero film. And these stars are being paid a fortune for the film. In fact, while the Euphoria star is paid much less than the Fifty Shades star, Dakota earns almost 61% of the entire cast’s salary combined!

Here is how much the cast of Madame Web has earned from the film:

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb / Madame Web

The Social Network actress enjoys a net worth of millions, which has been contributed by the $5 million paycheck she has been paid for the superhero film.

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter

While the Euphoria star is currently receiving a lot of love for Anyone But You, she has been paid $650K for her role in Madame Web.

Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin

The Freaky actor who has won hearts with Ghostbusters is being paid $200K to play a Spider-Woman in the film.

Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon

Nickelodeon’s famous child actor played the lead role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She has been paid $150K for the film.

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims

The French actor won acclaim for his performance in the French Film A Prophet. However, he grabbed global fame for his role in The Mauritian. He was also a part of 2023’s period film Napoleon. For Madame Web, he has been paid $120K.

Mike Epps

The stand-up comedian was seen in The Hangover, Fifty Shades Of Black, Young.Wild.Free and more. For the superhero film, he has been paid $100K.

Emma Roberts

Julia Roberts‘s niece has had an elaborate career. She was last seen in 2023’s comedy film Maybe I Do. For Madame Web, she has been paid $800K for the film.

Adam Scott

Known for his work in HBO’s Big Little Lies and NBC’s The Good Place, the American actor has been paid $80K for his role, which is undisclosed.

Please note that all the figures have been sourced via floating numbers in various media reports, and we have not independently verified them.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour In Melbourne: Dates, Tickets, Venue & Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News