Selena Gomez is arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet, boasting over 400 million Instagram followers. However, the actress, singer, and entrepreneur who began as a child star failed to parley her fame into box officer earnings.

Selena Gomez made her first on-screen appearance in the popular series Barney and Friends before making multiple guest appearances in a several Disney shows, including Hannah Montanna and The Sweet Life of Zack & Cody. Gomez broke into mainstream fame after joining the cast of the highly successful series Wizards of Waverly Place, which paved the way for her to launch a successful music career and transition into a movie actress.

The “Love On” Singer has since appeared in over a dozen mainstream cinemas. Despite starring in big franchise flicks such as Hotel Transylvania and Dolittle, the most successful amongst all her work is considered the TV movie “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie”. Let’s take a look at Gomez’s highest-grossing movies.

5. Monte Carlo 2011 (39.6 Million)

The 2011 adventure-romantic comedy film was Gomez’s first standalone big-budget film. It also starred Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy. The film grossed $23.2 million in domestic box office and 16.5 million overseas.

4. Dolittle 2020 ($251.5)

Selena Gomez’s portrayal as Betsy, a friendly Maasai giraffe in a film about a physician (Robert Downey Jr) who can speak with animals, did not endear itself to the audience. The movie, with a production budget of $175 million, earned $251.5 million globally.

3. Hotel Transylvania 2012 ($378.1 Million)

The animated film from Sony Studio centered on Count Dracula and his family and featured the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Selena Gomez. It was a box office hit, earning $42.5 million at the domestic box office and $148.3 million at the Global box office.

2. Hotel Transylvania 2 2015 ($474.8 Million)

The sequel to Hotel Transylvania overtook the box office earnings, grossing $474.8 Million worldwide. The film bagged $48.4 million domestically and raked in $169.7M internationally.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3 2018 ($528.5 Million)

The Sony Animation franchise is Gomez’s best film in terms of box office and critical success. The third installment in the animation franchise grossed over $528 million globally.

