Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness has raised eyebrows over his new romance with Sutton Foster, claiming the actor is showing all the classic signs of a “mid-life crisis.”

After nearly three decades of marriage, the 69-year-old was reportedly blindsided by the revelation that Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, were dating, and now she’s skeptical about the relationship’s future.

Happy birthday to my smart,

sassy, sexy bride. I love you with my entire heart. @Deborra_lee #mydebs pic.twitter.com/RQaQPWWq7Z — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 30, 2018

Deborra-Lee Furness’ Prediction About Hugh Jackman’s Relationship

According to RadarOnline, sources say Furness is convinced the romance will burn out within a year, predicting it will collapse long before it stands the test of time.

“Deb can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone,” the insider explained. “He’s needy, and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.”

They added, “The passion and novelty of their formerly under-wraps romance will fade, along with those love hormones.”

Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. I love with my whole heart. @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/Dg56vzS4x3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2021

Sutton Foster Struggles With The Spotlight

Foster has reportedly been caught off guard by the public scrutiny of her and Jackman’s romance, which continues to be scrutinized.

A separate insider revealed that she’s struggling to navigate her newfound visibility, with Jackman attempting to support her.

“Hugh’s doing his best to help her, but he’s got his issues to deal with,” the mole continued. “He’s having to to help his kids come to terms with the fact that the family life they’ve always known has ended. It’s taking some time to adjust.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster got hot and heavy during a low-key dinner date at In-N-Out last week. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/LOZuceQs6D — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2025

Despite their early public displays of affection, like kissing at a food truck park and holding hands in LA, the couple has recently taken a step back from the spotlight.

Jackman even canceled a highly anticipated performance in London’s Hyde Park, fueling speculation that cracks may already form in their relationship.

