Vanderpump Rules, the reality series with the original cast, attained good viewership throughout its 11 seasons. Still, the cheating scandal involving Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss made it viral on social media.

This is also why the cast group became fractured beyond repair, leading to the decision to reboot the show. The last time the cast was together was the season 11 reunion. A former show cast member, Tom Schwartz, appeared in an episode of Summer House and made some comments.

Tom Schwartz Reveals Vanderpump Rules Cast “Hate Each Other”

During the episode, he went over to Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller’s room and gave them some advice and wisdom as an alum of a popular reality show. “You’ve gotta cherish this. Cherish it. I used to have a happy family in LA, and now everyone hates each other. We all hate each other. You’ve gotta cherish this, OK? It’s very sacred,” Tom expressed his feelings.

Paige responded that she and Ciara were “gonna love each other forever, no matter what.” Tom quickly replied, “That’s what I used to say! Now we’re in complete disarray!” referring to how most of the cast do not get along anymore and are just barely in contact with one another.

He then joked, “As long as Amanda doesn’t cheat on Kyle, I think we can get through anything,” referring to Summer House cast members Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, thus taking a dig at the cheating scandal between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval that completely changed things for VPR.

For the uninitiated, Ariana and Tom had a 9-year relationship and even lived together. In March 2023, she found out that he was cheating on her with her friend and their co-star Rachel. The revelation went viral on social media, and there were huge discussions about the scandal, which was termed Scandoval.

The show had a lot of drama, with confrontations, tears, and more. Vanderpump Rules was never the same after that. When it aired in season 10, the show had massive viewership and buzz all over the Internet. By season 11, Ariana had moved on and refused to talk to Sandoval. People picked sides, and the group fell apart due to Sandoval’s adultery.

The reboot wasn’t surprising as the cast refused to film together. But in February 2025, Schwartz told E! News, “Everyone’s taking a little time just to recalibrate and enjoy their peace and time apart,” and felt, “regardless of what happens in the future, I think we needed a little break.”

