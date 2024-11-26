Schwartz & Sandy’s, named after Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, is closing down after opening in 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing personal statements about the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

It Wasn’t An “Easy Choice” For Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

Sandoval disclosed first, telling the followers, “With a heavy heart, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Schwartz & Sandy’s at the end of December.

“This hasn’t been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold,” he added without detailing much about the event. Sandoval went on to call the “business venture” an “incredible stepping stone” in his life, saying that he “will always cherish” it and the “everlasting memories” he made there.

The 42-year-old expressed gratitude to his “incredible staff and everyone who supported” the Franklin Village, Calif., lounge “along the way.” He tried to end things positively, noting that he and Schwartz, also 42, will “be hosting a series of events and have availability to host others leading up to [their] closing night,” which is yet to be announced.

However, Sandoval, whose affair in 2023 severely impacted business at Schwartz & Sandy’s for an uncertain period, added cryptically, “The allure of being associated with reality TV has hidden what is an amazing spot and location for LA locals as well.”

Tom Schwartz Echoed Tom Sandoval’s Sentiments

For his part, Schwartz shared similar thoughts, emphasizing that the decision was made with “careful consideration.” He admitted “feeling” peace knowing he gave his “absolute all into S&S, fully committed with every fiber in [his] being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa)

Schwartz, whose ex-wife Katie Maloney filed for divorce amid the development of Schwartz & Sandy’s, also thanked the patrons’ support, as it “kept [him] going through some of the harder times.”

Like Sandoval, he noted that the establishment would remain open through the holidays, referring to it as their “farewell tour.” The duo remain partial owners of Lisa Vanderpump’s hotspot TomTom in West Hollywood, which opened to the public in August 2018, reports Page Six.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News