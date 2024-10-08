People enjoy several comic book movies based on different intriguing characters. One of the famous characters who is not a part of either the Marvel or the DC comics is Hellboy. There are a few live-action movies based on the character from the Dark Horse Comics. There are five movies, one unreleased among them, and the other is set to be released soon. It is Hellboy: The Crooked Man and a new actor will appear in the role. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s check how the films did at the worldwide box office.

The superhero was created by Mike Mignola and first appeared in San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 in August 1993. There have been miniseries, one-shots, and intercompany crossovers. The first movie was made in Hellboy in 2004. The sequel came out in 2008, and Guillermo del Toro directed both this and the 2004 movie. Ron Perlman played the titular role in both films. Another threequel was in development in 2009 under the title Hellboy III: Dark Worlds. However, it was canceled due to funding issues.

In 2019, the franchise was revived with a reboot movie led by the Stranger Things star David Harbour. And now, in 2024, another film about the popular character is set to be released in the theatres. It will be led by Jack Kelsy and is another reboot movie. Brian Taylor directed it from a script by Mignola and Golden.

Ahead of Hellboy: The Crooked Man, let’s look at the box office collections of previous films based on that character.

3. Hellboy (2019) – $55.06 million

2. Hellboy (2004) – $99.37 million

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) – $168.31 million

The movies have collected only $322.76 million at the worldwide box office. The 2004 and 2008 movies are part of the same franchise. As for the 2024 movie The Crooked Man, Hellboy and a rookie B.P.R.D. agent in the 1950s are sent to the Appalachians, where they discover a remote community dominated by witches and led by the sinister local demon, the Crooked Man. It was released in some foreign markets, and according to Box Office Mojo, it has accumulated only $1.28 million so far. It will be released direct-to-VOD in the US on October 8, 2024.

