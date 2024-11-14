Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Delivers His Highest Opening In Kerala

Suriya’s period drama Kanguva, also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, has opened to mixed reviews at the box office, but still, the film is going strong at the box office with an occupancy of around 35% in the morning and afternoon shows as per the initial trends.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1

While the film is expected to arrive in good numbers on the first day, it has already surpassed the biggest opener of Suriya in Kerala, bringing the first record for the film in this territory. Suriya’s best opening in Kerala is with Singam 3’s 2.31 crore.

The pre-sales of his latest arrival hit a total of 2.62 crore and obviously more numbers would be added on the opening day making it the biggest opener for the actor at the box office in Kerala as per South Indian Box Office report.

Apart from bringing the biggest opening for Suriya in Kerala, Kanguva has also hit three major records at the box office even before the opening day numbers arrive.

5th Highest Pre-Sales In Kerala

The action period drama helmed by Siva has surpassed Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, bringing the 5th best pre-sales of 2024 in Kerala. It recorded 2.62 crore, claiming the 5th spot from Aavesham, which secured only 1.90 crore with its pre-sales.

Here are the top 5 pre-sales at the box office in Kerala for South Indian films released in 2024.

Malaikottai Vaaliban: 3.8 crore The GOAT: 3.75 crore Turbo: 3.5 crore Aadujeevitham: 3.5 crore Kanguva: 2.62 crore

5th Best Ticket Sales In Advance For Kollywood Films On BMS

Kanguva secured the fifth-best advance ticket sales on BMS among the Kollywood films released in 2024. It pushed Dhanush’s Raayan out of the top 5, which registered an advance sales of 279K.

Here are the top 5 advance ticket sales on BMS for Kollywood films released in 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: 1.20 Million Vettaiyan: 706K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Kanguva: 386K

Beats Amaran With 4th Highest Global Pre-Sales

As per various reports by South Indian box office tracking handles, Kanguva has recorded the fourth-best Global pre-sales for a Tamil film, beating Amaran at the box office.

Check out the top Pre-Sales globally for the opening day of Tamil films released in 2024.

The GOAT: 65 crore Vettaiyan: 37.50 crore Indian 2: 29 crore Kanguva: 19.55 crore Amaran: 16.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

