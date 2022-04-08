Allu Arjun, the Stylish Superstar from the South, who set the box office register ringing towards the end of 2021-early 2022 with Pushpa: The Rise, turns a year older today. While we advise all you fans to watch his songs and movies to celebrate the day, I’ve here to tell you about the Lucky The Racer actor’s love for cars.

Advertisement

As of 2022, Arjun is said to have a net worth of around Rs 350 crore. While he invested approximately Rs 100 crore of it in a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and Rs 7 crore in a vanity van, he has also spent a few crore rupees on some beast cars that now hold places of honour in his garage.

Advertisement

So without wasting a moment more, scroll below and glance at 5 of the fast, stylish, and super expensive cars Allu Arjun owns.

Range Rover Vogue

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

In 2019, Allu Arjun took to social media and shared a picture with his new purchase – a Range Roer Vogue. The Pushpa actor in his post revealed that he had named his then-new wheels Beast. As per reports, this car cost could have cost the actor anything between Rs 1.88 crore and Rs 4.03 crore (ex-showroom), depending on the variant he picked.

The car’s variants are a 3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine and a 5-litre V8 supercharged petrol unit. Another feature of this four-wheeler is its air suspension that ensures a smooth drive, even on rugged terrains. The Range Rover Vogue, furnished with leather-clad seats, delivers 335 BHP against 450 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph.

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Another car that Allu Arjun is often seen traveling in while doing his professional work is his Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. As per reports, the Arya actor paid around Rs 1.30-1.35 crore (ex-showroom price) for this luxurious ride.

The car features a 2.0-litre twin-super turbocharged engine and has a maximum power of 400 BHP and a peak torque of 640 Nm. This beast can go from 0 to 100 kms/hour in 6 seconds with a top speed of 230 kms/hour. Besides being superfast, the car had several safety features, including eight airbags, ABS with EBD, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, rear seat belts, seatbelt alerts, etc.

Jaguar XJ L

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Given the number of times the actor has been sported driving around Hyderabad in the Jaguar XJ L, we bet it’s his favourite car. Allu Arjun reportedly invested Rs 1.2 crore of his net worth into this beast to travel in style.

Powered by a 3.0-litre diesel motor with a power of 301.73 BHP and a torque of 689 Nm, This four-wheeler – owned by the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 250 kms/hour. What’s even more interesting is that the car’s interiors feature top-notch leather upholstery, a 10-inch HD screen and foldable business tables for rear passengers.

BMW X6 M Sport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Another costly car in Allu Arjun’s garage is the BMW X6m. Said to cost around Rs 92.2 lakh (ex-showroom), the car was promoted as a Sports Activity Coupé by BMW. The X6 offers incorporates characteristics of an SUV – AWD system, high ground clearance, all-weather endurance capability, wide wheels, and tires.

The car is fueled by a 3.0-litre twin-super engine that can produce 306 BHP against 400 Nm. It has a top speed of 240 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

Hummer H2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Besides the above mention SUV, Allu Arjun’s car collection also boasts of Hummer H2. Said to be coasting approximately Rs. 75 lakh, this four-wheeler beast can hit the top speed of 190 km/hour and takes just 9.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/hour.

This powerful and incredible car – that’s known for its monstrous SUV body line and styling, has a 6162cc engine which gives out a maximum power of 393 bhp and a maximum torque of 393 bhp.

Happy Birthday, Stylish Star Allu Arjun.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): Yash Starrer Makes A Gigantic Sale Of Over 1 Lakh Tickets Within 12 Hours!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube